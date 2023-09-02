The McDonell football team overcame a 20-6 halftime deficit to beat Thorp 30-20 on Friday evening at Dorais Field.

Dawson Moulton had two touchdown runs in the third quarter before Grant Smiskey added the go-ahead 2-point conversion for the Macks. Smiskey added a 3-yard touchdown in the final minutes to help seal the win for McDonell.

The Cardinals (1-1) entered Friday freshly minted as the number one ranked team in the state in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll with the Macks ninth.

“That’s an awesome football team that we just beat there,” McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of facing Thorp. “(Thorp is) well coached. I’m just so proud of the kids and how they fought that whole second half. It was unbelievable.”

McDonell (2-0) ate up more than half of the clock to start the third quarter, punctuating a 14-play, 82-yard drive with a 1-yard Dawson Moulton touchdown run before David Andersen's catch for two points cut the gap to 20-14 with five minutes and 56 seconds left in the third.

Friday's warm temperatures gave both teams cramping problems and on their first play from scrimmage on offense in the second half Thorp running back Logan Hanson left the game after his 13th carry of the game due to cramps and did not return. Moulton and Anderson also missed time down the stretch with cramping concerns for the Macks. Punter Collin Maier pinned the Macks at their own 4-yard line after a 58-yard punt, but four plays later Moulton busted through tackles and the middle of the Thorp defense for a 74-yard scoring run to tie the game with 2:32 remaining in the third. The snap on the conversation attempt was off but Smiskey scooped up the ball and was able to ad lib his way through defenders and into the end zone to give the Macks a 22-20 lead.

The two teams traded possessions until an interception by Alan Meinen set the Macks up at the Thorp 35 with 3:14 to go and McDonell put the game out of reach a few minutes later on another scamper from Smiskey, this time from three yards. Andersen added a second conversion of the half to move the advantage to ten at 30-20 with 1:19 left.

Andersen then snagged his second and the team's third interception of the game to ice the win.

“We didn’t give up. We stayed fundamental," Smiskey said. "Our defense played so good. Our offensive line – Wesley (Eddy), Miles (Flanagan), Mason Busse – they just blocked so good. Nobody gave up.”

The combination of Hanson and quarterback Denzel Sutton helped the Cardinals overcome an early deficit to take a 14-point lead into halftime. A fourth down stand by the Cardinals deep in McDonell territory set Thorp up at the Macks 11 and the senior running back Hanson needed only one play to tie the game with a bruising 11-yard run.

Sutton scored the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns with 5:01 left, powering through defenders near the pylon for a 2-yard score on fourth and goal to help put Thorp up 14-6. Sutton added a 20-yard run in the final minute of the half and finished with 104 yards on 14 carries for the Cardinals.

“Two good teams," Thorp coach KD Stokes said of the matchup. "They (McDonell) just made plays when we didn’t and we gotta work on our discipline and making better plays in tough situations.”

Hanson had 83 yards on 13 carries before leaving the game and also had a team-high 65 receiving yards on three catches. Thorp opened the season with a 78-46 rout over Prairie Farm and ascended to the top spot in the state rankings after defending state champion Wausau Newman lost.

Sutton had 114 yards on 9 of 22 completions with three interceptions to go with his big day on the ground. As the Cardinals fought to stay within one score in the fourth quarter, junior Landon Penk had several big plays for the Thorp defense including a sack on fourth and long near the midpoint of the fourth.

The Cardinals wrap up Central Wisconsin crossover play by hosting New Auburn next Friday. The Trojans ended a 10-game losing streak Thursday night with a 64-0 win over Greenwood.

“I hate that the best game he played of his life resulted in a loss," Stokes said of Penk. "But we did find another player. He’s been there, he’s been consistent. He’s Mr. Consistent. But he shows a little something extra. We’ve just got to build on that. We’ve got New Auburn who just got a big win so we’ve got to ready for them.”

Moulton had 171 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Smiskey completed 14 of 20 passes for 227 yards and only had one rushing yard on 11 attempts due to a few Thorp sacks, but the junior quarterback came through with big runs when needed and opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first.

“I’ve got way more confidence in it this year," Smiskey said of his running. "In those situations it’s just like you’ve got to get in. Two-point conversions can make or break the game. That two-point conversion at the end of the game could’ve made the game if they would’ve went down and scored.”

Andersen caught eight of Smiskey's completions for 125 yards and Ryan Smiskey added 94 yards on five catches as an effective second option in the passing game.

The challenges stay tough for McDonell next week when the Macks head east to face also unbeaten Owen-Withee. The Blackhawks were 8-0 last year but like Thorp ineligible for the playoffs. Owen-Withee grinded out a 20-18 victory in Prairie Farm on Friday after starting the season with a 36-0 shutout over New Auburn.

“We have to clean some things up," Maloney said. "We have another big test next week against Owen-Withee. That’s a good, good, well coached – coach (Terry) Laube knows how to coach football over there. I’ve been going up against him for a lot of years.”

After next week conference play starts for both the Central Wisconsin West and East Conferences and both the Macks and Cardinals are expected to contend for their respective league crowns.

“We’ve just got to play better," Stokes said. "We got beat by a really good team tonight.

"They earned it. They went out there and earned it.”

