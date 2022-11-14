McGee finding his role with Badgers

Kamari McGee was in awe when he took his first steps onto the Kohl Center floor at the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s season opener.

The fans were on their feet cheering before the game even tipped, and it was a sea of red and white, with McGee one of the players being supported.

He came off the bench for two rebounds, two assists and one steal over eight minutes in the win over South Dakota. He still was smiling as he walked off the court.

It was a stark contrast from McGee’s first game in the Kohl Center, when he wore green and Badgers fans chirped at him and his UW-Green Bay teammates. McGee finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists in a team-high 22 minutes in Green Bay’s 72-34 loss to the Badgers last season.

McGee’s third game in the Kohl Center will come Tuesday, when McGee and the Badgers face his former team, UW-Green Bay.

“I’m excited for it, for sure,” McGee said about facing his former team. “We’re still cordial.”

McGee was one of 11 players to leave the team, so a lot has changed for both teams, including McGee’s role.

“I think Kamari has just done an amazing job coming in here, finding what his role is, finding his fit,” UW forward Carter Gilmore said. “I think he's best at, obviously, being a point guard, but I think the stuff that doesn't always happen on the court has been one of the best things for us, is just having a great teammate and a great friend for all of us.”

McGee transferred to UW after a season as a starter at Green Bay. He was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 11.6 points and 1.9 assists, which earned him a spot on the Horizon League’s All-Freshman team.

He knew he was capable of more, which led to a tough conversation with the coaching staff. McGee entered the transfer portal and hoped to get attention from Power Five teams.

“I wanted it to be an opportunity to get to that next level,” McGee said. “In the Big Ten, some of those guys are league guys already. They're just waiting for that chance to go to the league. I wanted to play guys like that night in and night out.”

He knew coming to the Badgers would mean a step down in terms of his role. UW already had a starting point guard in Chucky Hepburn, but McGee was ready to compete for playing time.

Hepburn and McGee became close from the moment McGee visited UW, despite playing the same position. There was never a sit-down conversation about how they’d handle the competitiveness without harming their relationship as teammates.

“I feel like we're on the same page,” McGee said. “We're both point guards and both just trying to lead the team to go farther. Whatever the case may be, we are just trying to build this team up and make sure it's a good program.”

McGee has been the point guard for the scout team during practice. He’s one of the only scholarship players who hasn’t played alongside the starters in the open practices media have been allowed to attend.

It has allowed McGee to carve out a leadership role for himself on the scout team. He said it’s been important for him but also in helping younger players such as Chris Hodges since McGee brings collegiate experience that others on the scout team don’t.

“I have to be that vocal leader and make sure that we're all in the right spots to make sure collectively as a team that we're all getting better,” McGee said. “If we're playing defense, we want to push the offense to make sure they're on their game. Or if we’re messing up, I use my voice as a way to help us make sure we're everywhere we need to be.”

It’s a skill McGee developed while playing in high school at Racine St. Catherine’s. He said coach Nick Bennett noticed how talkative he was and helped him harness his energy to benefit the team.

McGee helped Racine St. Catherine’s to a 29-1 record and the 2020 WIAA Division 3 state championship his senior season. He led the team with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.

He’s continued to be loud to help the Badgers this season, like calling out defensive assignments while sitting on the bench during UW’s game against Stanford.

“I love the way he's a vocal leader,” Hepburn said. “That's something that I need to be more of, and that's something I can learn from. That's what a true point guard is: very, very loud.”

UW coach Greg Gard has talked about McGee being the primary backup point guard this season. McGee came in for Hepburn just more than seven minutes into the season opener. He didn’t enter until there was less than five minutes left in the first half against Stanford. Gard opted to play sophomore Isaac Lindsey before McGee.

Gard noted McGee’s improvement in practice before Friday’s win over Stanford. He said McGee brings a defensive pressure that is hard to replicate but needs to work on his decision making offensively.

It’s still unclear what McGee’s role on the team will be this season. He ultimately doesn’t care when or where he plays as long as the team is winning.

“He just brings so many good things,” Gilmore said. “I think his personality and how charismatic he is really helps all of us teammates, be more positive and have fun and just enjoy this moment.”