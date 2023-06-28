We’re honored to be one of more than 200 public libraries across 45 states selected to host digital literacy workshops thanks to a grant funded by AT&T. The Public Library Digital Literacy Workshop Incentives program supports public libraries in their work improving digital skills and promoting broadband adoption among families and communities. The workshops leverage the online digital literacy courses, that are freely available to anyone through DigitalLearn.org and AT&T ScreenReady. DigitalLearn.org online courses and training materials were developed with and for library staff and their patrons. More information about upcoming online courses will be announced soon.

The last week of June has already arrived! This is our final week of hosting the Summer Afterschool Program in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools. Thank you to Riley, Cacia, Laci and Freckle for managing another successful program. Providing a safe place for children to go while parents complete their workday is very impactful. We can’t thank Viroqua Area Schools enough for this ongoing partnership to provide care for our youngest community members. Information about the 2023-24 Afterschool Program is available on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Has your child signed up for the activities and special programs being offered this summer at McIntosh Memorial Library? The “All Together Now” summer reading program kicked off this month for area youth 0-18. Now through Aug. 5 we have daily activities, special programs and opportunities for youth to read this summer to earn books to keep for home libraries. We encourage you to stop in and pick up a reading log and sign up for the great activities and bus trips we have planned. The summer calendar of events can also be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Check out the beautiful state parks in Wisconsin for free thanks to your local public library! We’re partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders at the McIntosh Memorial Library. To receive a pass, you need to know the exact date you will be using the pass and you must possess a Wisconsin license plate. Everyone receiving a free pass receives a packet of tourism information as well to help bolster your experience. Stop by our give us a call for more information at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.