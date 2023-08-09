Earlier this year we decided to collaborate with the Vernon County Health Department and Bethel Home & Services for the 2023 Stuff the Bus program.

This annual program helps ensure youth in Vernon County have the necessary resources to have a great school year. Over the past eight months we worked together to secure storage for the program supplies, connected with donors, held a fundraising event with the Lions club at Walmart, and stuffed hundreds of backpacks. Thank you to the residents of Aspen Place and Maplewood Terrace for helping us stuff the backpacks. We received additional help from members of the Library Lenders 4-H Club and numerous community members. This week we’re distributing the backpacks to those families that registered for the program. Thank you to the La Farge, Ontario and Hillsboro libraries for agreeing to be distribution locations for residents living in eastern Vernon County. The Stuff the Bus program takes many hands to make it work. We’re so appreciative of the support received and look forward to another great program in 2024.

The conclusion of the seventh annual Vernon County Reads program is just a few weeks away. Five public libraries are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the annual adult reading program. Stop by any of the participating libraries (Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, La Farge, Hillsboro) to check out books in the Northern Lakes Mystery series by Wisconsin author Jeff Nania. The four-book series engages readers with a variety of twists and turns as we follow a storyline featuring former law enforcement officer John Cabrelli.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Jeff on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

“Figure Eight,” the first book in the series, was a winner of the Midwest Book Awards and is available for checkout at all participating libraries. Visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org for more information.

We ended our 2023 Youth Summer Reading Program with a splash! Wow, what a great day at the Bigley Pool for our annual Mermaid Pool Party last Friday. The swimming, the mermaids, and the activities made for a busy afternoon. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding the party. The theme of our summer program was titled, “All Together Now.” Looking ahead to 2024 the theme will be “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

Thanks to everyone who stopped by our booth at National Night Out last week. We enjoyed playing games and passing out hundreds of smelly bookmarks and stickers to many of you. Vernon County Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships. Held annually at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, the free event attracts thousands of people for an evening of celebration.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave.in Viroqua.