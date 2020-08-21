McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Beginning next week, we are going to be implementing a new schedule at McIntosh Memorial Library.
Starting on Monday, Aug. 24 we will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for in-person library service. We welcome you back inside the library to receive one-on-one assistance at our circulation desk, browse our collection, or use our wireless internet service, computers, and printer. While we are opening our doors again there will be some restrictions, as our number one priority is keeping you and our staff safe. All patrons entering the library will be required to wear a mask if you are over the age of 5. In addition, all seating in the library has been removed and we will only be able to accommodate six patrons at a time inside the library. Therefore, you may experience brief wait times if the library is busy. We are really looking forward to seeing all of you again!
While we are planning to reopen the library next week, we want to assure you that our curbside service will remain. You will still be able to take advantage of curbside service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. This service enables you to drive up to a table on Rock Avenue and a staff member places your library materials on it for you to retrieve. Our plan is to continue offering this service at the same schedule until mid-fall or when the weather changes.
Lastly, we have already expanded our material return options. The material return slots on Jefferson Street are now open 24/7 for you to return your materials. Regardless of when the slots are open, all returned materials are quarantined for a minimum of four days before library staff process them. As a result, you will continue to see a delay in items being removed from your account. If you have questions about this process, please call us at 637-7151, extension 6.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
