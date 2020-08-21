McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beginning next week, we are going to be implementing a new schedule at McIntosh Memorial Library.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 24 we will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for in-person library service. We welcome you back inside the library to receive one-on-one assistance at our circulation desk, browse our collection, or use our wireless internet service, computers, and printer. While we are opening our doors again there will be some restrictions, as our number one priority is keeping you and our staff safe. All patrons entering the library will be required to wear a mask if you are over the age of 5. In addition, all seating in the library has been removed and we will only be able to accommodate six patrons at a time inside the library. Therefore, you may experience brief wait times if the library is busy. We are really looking forward to seeing all of you again!

While we are planning to reopen the library next week, we want to assure you that our curbside service will remain. You will still be able to take advantage of curbside service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. This service enables you to drive up to a table on Rock Avenue and a staff member places your library materials on it for you to retrieve. Our plan is to continue offering this service at the same schedule until mid-fall or when the weather changes.