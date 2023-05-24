I don’t know about you, but May feels like it is flying by. Here at the McIntosh Memorial Library we are in full swing getting ready for the youth summer program, the end of the After School Program for the year, and putting on programs. We are excited to see that the plants in the gardens in front of the library are peaking up through the soil and are thriving. Our Garden across the street has strawberries, peas, and green onions planted with more to come! What a spring.

If you have not visited our aviary yet this month, our baby birds are growing. We have two young ones, and they are chirping up a storm, demanding food. What is interesting about Zebra Finches is that they team parent. It is not just the female and the male, the fellow females in the flock also help. This makes it difficult for us to know who the birth mom is to our two friends. As of right now, the you are able to tell which ones are the babies because they have a black beak. They will soon grow out of this as they age. Once they are grown we will be able to look at their markings to know if they are female or male. The male Zebra Finches have distinct orange cheeks and speckled feathers on their sides, while the females vary in look, but no orange cheeks. The other interested thing happening in our Aviary is that our colorful Lady Gouldian Finches are in the process of molting. They have lost some feathers and honestly look a little rough, but are now getting their new feathers in. The new feathers have not opened so they look like white pins sticking out. Its been amazing to learn about these birds that are in our care.