Beginning next week, you will probably notice some changes inside the library, as October marks Fiber Faire month for the Friends of the Library. Fiber Faire is an annual fundraising event featuring approximately 100 ocally handmade fiber items that have been donated to the organization to be auctioned off. Pieces donated include a quilt, hats, mittens, scarves, toys, seasonal items, and more! The items will be on display beginning Oct. 1, with bidding to start on Monday, Oct. 14. You can place your bids on the items for two solid weeks. Those receiving the highest bids on items will be contacted by phone on Tuesday, Oct. 29. This is a great event for the Friends, as money raised is used to fund special purchases for the library.
Monday, Oct. 7 will mark the conclusion of our one year grant funded Code Club. For the past 12 months youth between 8-18 have had the opportunity to meet weekly at the library to learn how to create games, apps, and websites by writing computer code. Our plan is to take a few months off and bring back a newly designed Code Club in early 2020. The Club has been funded by a grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
We are partnering with the Vernon County Historical Society in October to bring you an afternoon program about one-room schools. Make plans to join us on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Temple Theatre in downtown Viroqua for the airing of the Wisconsin Public Television documentary titled “Jerry Apps: One Room School.” During the film the Wisconsin author shares vivid stories from his time as a student at Chain O’Lake School. Refreshments and conversation will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the airing of the documentary at 4 p.m. We appreciate the Temple Theatre for serving as a host location for the event.
We still have space available for two adult crafting programs coming up in October. We will be needle felting fall décor on Wednesday, Oct. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. with Kathleen Kroska. While on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the morning we are going to be hosting a crochet class. Instructor Mary Wagner will teach participants how to crochet a pumpkin drawstring bag. These classes require pre-registration. To sign up, stop by the library or give us a call at 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
