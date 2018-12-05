The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting its annual “Polar Express” program throughout the library on Friday, Dec. 7 from 3:30-5 p.m.
The event will begin with children enrolled in the after-school program performing a readers’ theatre of the classic Christmas story from Chris Van Allsburg titled, “The Polar Express.” Following the performance, attendees will be able to walk around the library to different stations where they can enjoy games, crafts, and refreshments.
For more information about this upcoming program call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.