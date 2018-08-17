The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Agricultural Society, is presenting  the annual Vernon County Fair Read and Win program.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 20, local youth up to age 14 are encouraged to stop by participating libraries in Vernon County to pick up a reading log. The log helps the participants track how much time they have spent reading. Once the log is filled out, youth can return it to their local library to receive one entrance pass into the fairgrounds or one ride ticket. All reading logs must be turned in by Wednesday, Sept. 12. The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 12-16.

For more information, contact McIntosh Memorial library at 637-7151.

