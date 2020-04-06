Measured approach

GREEN BAY – Brian Gutekunst remained true to his word – and the Green Bay Packers’ salary-cap checkbook – during free agency. No one can say the Packers general manager didn’t warn them that there wouldn’t be the same kind of money thrown around as there had been a year earlier.

“I think when you look at free agency in the totality, we’re not going to be able to do what we did in unrestricted free agency like we did last year,” Gutekunst warned during a late-February sit-down Q&A session with a small group of beat writers before he departed for the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I think that’s going to be very difficult just with the restraints that we have.

“But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary cap casualties and different kinds of things, I think we’ll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us. But we’re certainly not in the position we were in last year with the resources. We’re going to have to do some different things this year.”