Medical house calls available in Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE — DispatchHealth and the Marshfield Clinic Health System have partnered to put a modern twist on the old-fashioned medical house call.

The two health care providers are offering an on-demand, in-home medical care partnership. Officials with both entities say the goal is to expand access to care for patients in rural areas, reduce non-emergency visits to emergency rooms, lower medical costs and improve health outcomes.

“We’re able to treat them in the comfort of their own homes,” said Jessalyn Connell, manager of DispatchHealth’s Eau Claire office.

DispatchHealth has two mobile units that can be sent to Chippewa Valley residents from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.

DispatchHealth can be reached at 715-280-9166 or on its website at DispatchHealth.com.

Callers will be asked to provide a few details about their illness or injury and other information like their primary doctor’s name.

A nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant, along with a medical technician, will arrive at the caller’s home. An on-call emergency medicine physician is available by phone for consultations.

DispatchHealth will then call in any needed prescriptions, update the caller’s physician and work directly with the caller’s insurance to process billing.

The partnership’s service area currently includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Elk Mound, Menomonie, Colfax, Bloomer, Cadott, Boyd, Fall Creek, Augusta, Osseo, Hixton, Gilmanton, Mondovi and Durand.

Bill Priest, chief administrative officer for Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, said DispatchHealth has been a proven model of care in other markets.

“We want to bring the ability for that access to care to the Chippewa Valley,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to continue to bend that health care cost.”

Priest said it is important that the mobile health service is available seven days a week.

“We can’t always plan when we are going to be sick,” he said.

The partnership between DispatchHealth and Marshfield Clinic Health System started last week and the mobile units have already served a few area residents, Priest said.

“We think this is something the community is really going to enjoy having,” he said.

According to DispatchHealth, illnesses and injuries they can treat with their mobile units include cellulitis, COVID-19 symptoms, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, falls, pneumonia, skin infections, severe constipation, shortness of breath, strains, sprains, minor fractures, urinary tract infections and weakness.

DispatchHealth recommends people call 911 for things such as chest pain, confusion, hallucination, intentional overdose or suicidal thoughts, loss of consciousness, loss of vision, moderate to severe shortness of breath, rectal bleeding, severe abdominal pain, stroke symptoms and vomiting blood.