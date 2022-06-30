Meet A.J. Tisdell, Wisconsin football's ninth commitment for its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program has seen its secondary filled with Texas natives in recent memory. Cornerbacks Caesar Williams and Avyonne Jones, along with safeties Collin Wilder and Travian Blaylock, all have made the journey from “The Lone Star State” up to Madison for their collegiate careers.

Cornerback A.J. Tisdell, who plays for College Station High School, plans to be another Texan to suit up for the Badgers after his commitment to the Badgers earlier this month.

Here are five things to know about Tisdell, including why he chose UW, what positions he plays at the prep level, and more.

Another summer official visitor

Tisdell visited UW the weekend of June 10 with his mother and father, with fifth-year senior cornerback Alexander Smith acting as his host.

What stood out the most to Tisdell, a three-star prospect according to Rivals, was how he “felt at home.”

“All the coaches that I had met, they were just like the coaches I had here at home,” Tisdell said. “Just felt like back home again. I just like everything and how everything went. The atmosphere and the players that were there, and the people, it just felt like home.”

Why Wisconsin?

Tisdell previously announced Power Five offers from California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among other FBS programs. He publicly declared his commitment to UW on social media June 16.

That aforementioned environment he experienced played a role in wanting to become a Badger.

“I decided to commit because they feel like home,” Tisdell said. “Everything about Wisconsin is the same thing like down here. The coaching staff is the same as my coaching staff at high school right now, and I just feel like, why would I go somewhere else when everything can stay the same?”

Attitude and athleticism standing out

Chance Locklear heads into his fourth year as College Station High School’s defensive coordinator. He has worked with Tisdell since the recruit’s freshman year, but the assistant knew Tisdell before that.

Locklear believes he probably realized Tisdell could be a Division I athlete when the prospect was in eighth grade. He pointed to the athlete’s physique, comparing it to “a Greek god” that pairs with his athleticism and “personable,” “not brash” nature.

“He's just gonna go out there, he's gonna do his work and just get it done,” Locklear said. “That's the way he's kind of always approached it, whether it was in the weight room when he was a middle schooler, and even now going into his senior year. He comes into the weight room and puts the weight on the bar he's supposed to have on it, never have to worry about that.

"He's always going to do what he's expected to do, and then go beyond that as well.”

How he’s used in high school

Tisdell’s Hudl profile lists him at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. The defensive back recorded 48 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups as a junior in 2021, according to Locklear.

The assistant noted that Tisdell mostly played cornerback, though the staff utilized him in the secondary as a safety as well. Another role on the other side of the line of scrimmage also appears on the horizon.

“This year, offensively, we're looking at using him also as a receiver,” Locklear said. “Get him some touches (with) the ball that way. He's done some kick returns, different things of that nature. Obviously, he's been on our kick cover teams, punt teams, especially early on his sophomore year, using him that way when he was playing behind some older guys. But then last year, really stepped into a role as a starter for us at corner and hasn’t relinquished it.

“He is definitely a leader on our 7-on-7 team. They qualified for the state tournament (last) weekend, so they'll be playing this weekend. When we need him out there, he'll go out and he'll line up as a corner, he'll line up as a safety and even if one of those situations where they've got a kid that we need him to play linebacker, we could ask him to do that. He's got the physical size and tools to really play any of those positions. Obviously, corner’s what he's being recruited at, but he can line up and play at any of those.”

What to expect at the next level

Rivals and 247Sports both designate Tisdell as a cornerback, and it appears that Tisdell’s future position at UW appears to be in the secondary in a couple of different roles. He mentioned how the Badgers compared a clip of one recent cornerback turned NFL Draft pick as an example.

“I guess they said they could use me anywhere,” Tisdell said. “I can play either in the nickel or just corner. They see me as a Faion Hicks-type player. That’s who they compared me to.”

