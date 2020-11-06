Meet Julian Bradley, the first-ever Black Republican elected to the Wisconsin State Senate

Bradley didn't even realize he would be the one to break that barrier until over the summer when a reporter mentioned it to him.

He is the second-ever Black Republican elected to Wisconsin's Legislature, following Lucian Palmer, who was elected to the Assembly more than a century ago in 1906.

When asked about the claim (championed by many of those on the left) that the GOP is "racist," Bradley thinks his win "helps shatter those stereotypes."

Of Senate District 28, which encompasses largely rural tracts of southeastern Wisconsin, Bradley said. "We’re known as one of the most conservative districts in the state. But this district overwhelmingly chose me...

“It’s time for those stereotypes to be put to rest," he continued. “I think it’s ridiculous to call a political party racist.”

In a tweet in the final days of the campaign, he said "You can support black lives AND the police. It’s not an either/or."

