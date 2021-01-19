Meetings to discuss COVID-19 impact on students

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin’s Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service Research Partners, is providing youth from across Wisconsin an opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns and insights on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

WIPPS Research Partners will conduct a series of Zoom small group discussions with youth from across Wisconsin to gather in-depth information about how students are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify concerns and challenges, as well as examples of success and resilience, and to get feedback about what support students need.

The project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Topics will include:

What concerns do students have about how school is going for them?

What are current sources of stress or anxiety and what challenges are they experiencing?

What is going well?

What new strategies have they developed to cope?

Where are students turning for help and support with issues they may be having?

What kinds of information and support do students say they need?

What ideas do students have to improve learning during COVID-19?