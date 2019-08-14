Megan A. Olson, 34, Mindoro, was charged Aug. 14 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson had 335 grams of methamphetamine, two used syringes, a wooden grinder with marijuana residue, heroin and four blue pills identified as Vyvanse, a prescription medication, when she was the passenger in a car that was pulled over July 19 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
