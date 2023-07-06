Meghan Hoefling grew up in Burnet, Texas before attending the University of Texas at Austin. There, she received bachelor’s degrees in history and anthropology, and a museum studies certificate. During her undergraduate studies, she interned with the Texas Historical Commission, where she discovered a love for archives, archival research and public history. After graduating in May of 2022, Meghan briefly moved to Chicago before landing in La Crosse, where she lives with her parents and her cat, Lizard.