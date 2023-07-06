Meghan Hoefling grew up in Burnet, Texas before attending the University of Texas at Austin. There, she received bachelor’s degrees in history and anthropology, and a museum studies certificate. During her undergraduate studies, she interned with the Texas Historical Commission, where she discovered a love for archives, archival research and public history. After graduating in May of 2022, Meghan briefly moved to Chicago before landing in La Crosse, where she lives with her parents and her cat, Lizard.
Meghan works at the La Crosse Public Library as an Associate Librarian in the Archives Department. She enjoys diving deeper into La Crosse’s rich history and helping patrons solve their own historical mysteries. She’s a devoted true crime fan, and even wrote her undergraduate thesis on 19th century crime literature. Meghan is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library and information science at Syracuse University.