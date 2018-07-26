Dinner with a side of bacteria.
You read that right — bacteria; it’s a strange concept, I know. We spend much of our time working to eliminate bacteria, so why would try to eat more of it? Bacteria has a bad reputation (rightfully so!) but not all bacteria is bad.
Let me be more specific, it is important to cultivate good bacteria in the gut and the foods we eat play a big role in our gut bacteria makeup. Did you know we all have a unique gut environment called a microbiota. According to The Biochemical Journal, “The microbiota offers many benefits to the host, through a range of physiological functions such as strengthening gut integrity or shaping the intestinal epithelium, harvesting energy, protecting against pathogens and regulating host immunity.”
So, when it comes to our gut, we are not aiming to eliminating bacteria; instead our goal should be to increase the amount of good bacteria in our gut. Don’t worry, it’s an easy two step process.
First, we feed this good bacteria with fiber. What is fiber? It is nondigestible food components (from fruit, vegetables and whole grains) that make their way to the gut, where they are fermented by the bacteria.
Second we introduce good bacteria — live cultures. These live cultures can be found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, aged cheese and non-dairy sources such as sauerkraut, kimchi, tempeh and kombucha. While research in ongoing in this area, early research suggest that bacteria in fermented foods may aid in increasing the amount and diversity of the healthy bacteria in our gut. Furthermore, fermentation helps to increase digestion and bioavailability of nutrients.
So, have you joined the fermented food craze yet? If not, today is your day. A good place to start is kefir, which is like a drinkable yogurt with a little extra zing to it. Trying it in a smoothie, like the one below, is a good place to start!
Spinach/Kale Fruit Smoothie
Mayo Clinic staff; Serves 2
- 1 cup of kefir* or skim milk
- 2 cups of your favorite frozen fruit
- 1 cup/handful of fresh spinach or kale
Place all ingredients in blender. Blend and serve
Per serving (1 cup): Calories 120, Fat 0 g, Sodium 63 mg, Carbohydrates 20 g, Fiber 4 g, Protein 4 g
