Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for November:
Maria Gonzalez, daughter Jill Kramer and Carlos Gonzalez
Alan Knudtson, son of Corey and April Knudtson
Sofia Gonzalez, daughter of Jill Kramer and Carlos Gonzalez
Maya Sbraggia, daughter Crystal and Rob Sbraggia
Drew DeBerg, son of Del and Karen DeBerg
Seth Frederick, son of Jenny Jerome-Hughes and Doug Hughes
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!