Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for November:
Grade 7

Grade 8

Grade 7

Maria Gonzalez, daughter Jill Kramer and Carlos Gonzalez

Grade 8

Alan Knudtson, son of Corey and April Knudtson

Grade 9

Sofia Gonzalez, daughter of Jill Kramer and Carlos Gonzalez

Grade 10

Maya Sbraggia, daughter Crystal and Rob Sbraggia

Grade 11

Drew DeBerg, son of Del and Karen DeBerg

Grade 12

Seth Frederick, son of Jenny Jerome-Hughes and Doug Hughes

+5 
DeBerg, Drew 11-20.jpg

DeBerg
+5 
Frederick, Seth 11-20.jpg

Frederick
+5 
Gonzalez, Maria 11-20.jpg

Gonzalez
+5 
Gonzalez, Sofia 11-20.jpg

S. Gonzalez
+5 
Knudtson, Alan 11-20.jpg

Knudtson
+5 
Sbraggia, Maya 11-20.jpg

Sbraggia
