Memorial Day affects news deadline at the Vernon County Times

The Memorial Day holiday affects the deadline to submit news releases and photos for the Wednesday, June 1, Vernon County Times. The deadline is noon on Thursday, May 26.
The office will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of the holiday.
One person was killed and another was injured after an early Sunday shooting that took place near the Green Island neighborhood in La Crosse.
A 74-year-old Bangor man is dead after a farm accident Wednesday in the town of Bangor.
A 41-year-old man with no permanent address is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bond after being charged in three separ…
Johnny Davis is five weeks away from reaching a dream he set as a child — getting drafted in the NBA. He reflects on his main motivation — family — as he gets closer to the draft.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Owner/chef Allison Sandbeck and chef Heidi Gilbertson have opened Salt & Tipple, a restaurant and cocktail bar in downtown Viroqua with a …
A 61-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
He tipped the driver $16.
A 41-year-old Prairie du Chien man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond after a woman reportedly jumped out of a c…
