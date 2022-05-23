 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day affects news deadline at the Vernon County Times

  • 0

The Memorial Day holiday affects the deadline to submit news releases and photos for the Wednesday, June 1, Vernon County Times. The deadline is noon on Thursday, May 26.

The office will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of the holiday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News