Men's college basketball: Marquette knocks off 10th-ranked Villanova

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 29 points and Marquette started the New Year with a 71-60 upset of 10th-ranked Villanova on Saturday.
Howard, who entered the day as the nation’s top scorer at more than 25 points a game, added eight rebounds before fouling out to lead the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East).
Cole Swider and Justin Moore each had 14 points for Villanova (10-2, 1-1), which had won its last six games.
The difference came at the foul line — Marquette made 26 of 30, Villanova 3 of 5. The Golden Eagles also had seven blocks — four by Theo John.
Marquette shot more than 55% from the field in the first half and was 13-for-13 from the line before the break. Marquette led by as many as 20 before holding a 46-30 advantage at halftime.
Howard scored 12 points in the first seven minutes and finished the first half with 17. Howard and Koby McEwen combined for 30 of the Marquette’s 46 first-half points. McEwen finished with 22.
Swider kept the Wildcats respectable early. The sophomore forward hit all four of his 3s in the first half and had12 points at intermission.
No. 18 Florida State 78, No. 7 Louisville 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 23 points for Florida State as the 18th-ranked Seminoles beat No. 7 Louisville.
The Seminoles (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were 6 1/2-point underdogs, endured a big game from Louisville’s Jordan Nwora to pull the upset. The preseason All-American scored 32 points, matching a career high.
But the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1) could not overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles in losing their second straight. Florida State made a season-best 11 of 23 3-pointers.
Nwora had a hot hand early for Louisville, scoring 21 points in the first half. The junior shot 6 of 9 from the floor, but the Cardinals combined to make just 10 of 37. They went the last 5:04 without a field goal as the Seminoles took 39-32 lead into the break.
Walker helped offset Nwora’s early barrage. The junior came off the bench to score 15 points in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Walker finished one point short of his career high. Trent Forrest added 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Devin Vassell scored 14.
Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rayshaun Hammonds scored 15 points, Anthony Edwards added 13 as Georgia Memphis’ 10-game winning streak.
While the pair led the Bulldogs (10-3) in scoring, it was a tough shooting night for them – Hammonds going 7 of 18; Edwards 4 of 17. But they got help from Donnell Gresham Jr. scoring 12 and 10 from Sahvir Wheeler, who also had seven assists.
Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Alex Lomax finished with 11. Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 to Oregon 82-74.
Georgia closed the game on a 6-1 run in the final 4:02 as both teams missed opportunities down the stretch.
The game was a close affair throughout with 10 ties and 20 lead changes. Neither team could build a lead to more than eight points.
No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57
INDIANAPOLIS — Kamar Baldwin spent the first half Saturday adapting to Creighton’s defense. He spent the second half shredding it.
The senior guard overcame an ankle injury and a rugged start to score 20 points in the final 20 minutes.
“Just keep shooting, get to my spots,” said Baldwin about adjusting after missing his first nine shots. “It was about not forcing it, playing within the offense.”
Clearly, the Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 Big East) needed their top scorer to play well against one of the nation’s highest scoring teams.
Creighton’s approach was to run extra defenders at Baldwin, opening things up for the rest of the Bulldogs.
Sean McDermott took advantage by steadying Butler during a slow start. He finished with 18 points and a career high 11 rebounds.
Derrik Smits, the son of former Indiana Pacers star Rik Smits, also pitched in by making back-to-back baskets before spotting Henry Baddley slicing in for a dunk to start a 14-3 run that gave Butler a 24-12 lead midway through the first half. The Bulldogs never trailed again.
No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It had been a long time since Maryland played well in the first half, opened a large lead and cruised to an easy victory.
All of that happened in a rout of Indiana on Saturday. Best of all, for the first time in weeks, the Terrapins had a blast on the basketball court.
Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and No. 15 Maryland returned to form against the cold-shooting Hoosiers.
Darryl Morsell scored 12 for the Terrapins (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall. An unimpressive win over Bryant followed on Dec. 29, but Maryland opened the New Year in dominant fashion against the Hoosiers (11-3, 1-2).
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “That’s the best we’ve played in a while.”
The Terrapins turned a three-point game into a blowout with second-half runs of 8-0, 11-0 and 12-0.
No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.
Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good.
Missouri (8-5, 0-1) cut a 16-point deficit down to 56-46 with 6:03 remaining. The Wildcats answered with a 6-0 spurt to help close it out.
Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left.
Quickley was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and 5 of 9 overall. He also went 9 for 9 at the line, part of a 27-for-30 performance for Kentucky as a team.
Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. The Tigers shot 39% and were outrebounded 33-26.
Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86
PHILADELPHIA — Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win.
Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), but he missed three crucial free throws down the stretch that helped the Nittany Lions win in front of a raucous home crowd on Philly’s most famous court. Garza, who scored 44 points last month at Michigan, scored 12 straight points in one stretch in the first half but missed two foul shots with 3:21 left in the game and Iowa clinging to a two-point lead.
Curtis Jones put Penn State in front with a 3-pointer that rocked the building. Garza went 1 of 2 from the line to even the score at 79-all, but Mike Watkins delivered for PSU with a go-ahead dunk. Penn State forced a turnover and Lamar Stevens sealed it with a late layup.
Stevens and Myreon Jones each scored 16 points for the Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1).