Men's college basketball: Marquette knocks off 10th-ranked Villanova

No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1) cut a 16-point deficit down to 56-46 with 6:03 remaining. The Wildcats answered with a 6-0 spurt to help close it out.

Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left.

Quickley was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and 5 of 9 overall. He also went 9 for 9 at the line, part of a 27-for-30 performance for Kentucky as a team.

Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. The Tigers shot 39% and were outrebounded 33-26.

Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86

PHILADELPHIA — Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win.