The Menomonie football team stayed unbeaten on the young season Friday with a 42-7 victory over Superior to open Big Rivers play at Williams Stadium.

Menomonie (3-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and scored the first 35 points of the game.

John Higbie opened the scoring with a 5-yard scoring run in the first quarter before Steele Schaefer scored twice in the second quarter on touchdown receptions of 60 and 12 yards from Brady Johnson.

Higbie added a 3-yard scoring run in the third before Schaefer found pay dirt on a 29-yard run. James Hoff capped the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs.

Tanner Leno scored Superior's touchdown and had 52 rushing yards for the Spartans (0-3, 0-1).

Boyceville 46, Colfax 12

At Boyceville, 32 points in the first quarter set the tone for the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.

Carson Roemhild finished 5 of 8 for 88 yards and two touchdown passes, finding Nick Olson and Caden Wold for scores through the air. Wold had a team-high 53 receiving yards on three catches while Owen Rydel ran for 31 yards and a touchdown. Nick Olson and Braden Roemhild added TD runs in the win for Boyceville (3-0, 1-0).

Drew Bucher led Colfax (1-2, 0-1) with 44 rushing yards and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Kade Anderson added a rushing touchdown for the Vikings.

Thursday

Eau Claire Regis 20, Elk Mound 8

At Elk Mound, the Ramblers topped the Mounders in a Cloverbelt slugfest.

Carter Vieth finished with 64 rushing yards on 13 carries for Elk Mound (1-2, 0-1) and Parker Dutzle added 46 yards on 17 attempts. Logan Jerome was 3 for 7 for 37 yards and a touchdown pass to Sam Wenzel.

Ian Andrews and Evrett Tait had scoring runs and Alex Figy caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Owen Weisenberger for the Ramblers (2-1, 1-0).