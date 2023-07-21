CASHTON — Organic Valley has created a new opportunity for consumers to support the region's small family farms.

The Wisconsin-based farm cooperative has started an online merchandise store full of hats, shirts, totes and more, from which all revenue will end up in the pocket of its member farmers.

"We wanted to create a site where people could literally wear their support on their sleeve," said Organic Valley chief brand officer Jaclyn Cardin.

Cardin said the store addresses a growing interest among consumers about where their food comes from and how it is made as well as requests from co-op members.

Cardin said people have started to think more about "human health, sustainability, animal welfare, (and) environmental impacts of food."

She said, "All of those things make a brand like Organic Valley even more relevant, because this is something that has been hard coded into the DNA of Organic Valley since 1988."

Serving 1,600 family farms, Organic Valley is the nation's largest farmer-owned organic cooperative. Member farms are not allowed to use antibiotics, synthetic hormones, GMOs or toxic pesticides when caring for their animals.

Organic Valley member Tucker Gretebeck, who lives and works on the family farm where his wife Becky grew in Cashton, is one of the many farmers who will benefit from the additional revenue source.

Gretebeck's farm is a unique member of the cooperative, as he grassfeeds his cows, which allows him to provide some of the milk that goes into Organic Valley's Grassmilk.

Gretebeck said it's wonderful to see Organic Valley create the merchandise store and that it gives him a sense of pride when he sees people wearing the gear out and about in daily life.

"It just makes it feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself," he said.

Organic Valley also will demonstrate its values in its merchandise store by prioritizing U.S. manufacturers who make their products domestically.

Merchandise products are required to either be 100% organic or 100% recycled, with the recycled gear now on sale being 50% cotton scraps discarded from the apparel industry and 50% recycled bottles.

The packing is also good for the environment, as it is unbleached, uncoated cardboard, which can either be recycled or composted, Cardin said.

She said that with a slow introduction to its members and customers, the store's sales are going as expected so far. With additions like the merchandise store, creating more revenue to benefit its farmers is a goal of Organic Valley.

"We've lost 100,000 family farms in the last decade," Cardin said. "There's not a lot of national companies out there — almost none — still fighting for these really small family farms at the scale that we are fighting for them. So this opportunity here with the direct-to-consumer site just allows us another revenue stream that continues to support the mission to save small family farms."

Cardin said Organic Valley hopes to add new items monthly and large new collections seasonally.