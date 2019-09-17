A 40-year-old Merrillan man has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and distribution of heroin in the case of a Tomah man who died of a drug overdose Feb. 2, 2017.

Victor Lee Williams is accused of supplying the heroin that a killed a man identified as “MJF” in the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, MJF’s brother, Anthony Decorah, drove him to the emergency room of Tomah Memorial Hospital after he stopped breathing and was unresponsive while at their residence on Williams Street. The complaint says Decorah summoned neighbors to help load MJF into Decorah’s car for transport to the hospital. MJF was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

On Aug. 28, 2019, Decorah and his attorney met with police in the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Decorah said he purchased $200 worth of heroin from Williams the morning of MJF’s death. Decorah said he returned to the Williams Street residence and gave a half-gram to MJF and used some himself.

Decorah described the heroin as “weird." He said it produced a shorter duration of euphoria than normal. He told investigators he believed the heroin was laced with fentanyl, although an autopsy detected no fentanyl in MJF’s system.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

