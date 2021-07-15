Micha
Meet Micha! This handsome guy came to our shelter as a stray and adjusted very quickly here. Micha the perfect... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that it was removing a controversial La Crosse priest from his role as pastor.
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
“If this was accidental or malicious we really don’t have any clue on that right now,” Sgt. Randy Gordon said of how the drywall screws got on I-90.
A 55-year-old La Crosse man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Trempealeau County.
Here's how to collect the maximum Social Security benefit amount.
- Updated
Here is the full statement issued by the Diocese of La Crosse:
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Fr. Altman spoke truth with clarity and charity. Let's review the fruits of his ministry which Bishop Callahan did not publicly share:
A Melrose man has been arrested in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
A 34-year-old Brookfield man was arrested in Holmen on July 10 and charged with attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl.