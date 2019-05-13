Michael J. Ryan, 33, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with two counts of operating while intoxicated, fifth- or sixth-offense, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped Ryan while he was driving about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and arrested him after he failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.110 percent, according to the complaint.
