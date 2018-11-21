Michael Paul, 21, of Ettrick, was charged Nov. 21 with felony bail jumping as a repeater. Paul violated his bond to not have contact with anyone younger than 16 by staying at the home of his girlfriend and her children, according to the complaint.
Michael Paul, 21, of Ettrick, was charged Nov. 21 with felony bail jumping as a repeater. Paul violated his bond to not have contact with anyone younger than 16 by staying at the home of his girlfriend and her children, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.