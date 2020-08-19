Michael Sigle

Michael L. Sigle, 30, La Crosse, was charged April 19 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sigle was pulled over June 13 after hitting the center median on West Avenue and had a handgun, more than 10 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to the complaint. He also kicked the inside of the transport van and damaged it after he was arrested.