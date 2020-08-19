You have permission to edit this article.
Michael Sigle
Michael Sigle

Michael L. Sigle, 30, La Crosse, was charged April 19 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sigle was pulled over June 13 after hitting the center median on West Avenue and had a handgun, more than 10 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to the complaint. He also kicked the inside of the transport van and damaged it after he was arrested.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

