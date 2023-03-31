Joe and Jodi Villacrez have opened the Bog’s Edge Brewing Co. microbrewery at 3511 Blarney Road on the outskirts of Warrens, where Joe is making small batches of his own beer while also dispensing craft beers from small Wisconsin breweries at guest taps behind the taproom bar.

Bog’s Edge opened March 2 near the Interstate 94 Warrens exit. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Joe Villacrez has been serving his own beer on Saturdays and said it’s been quickly selling out. He expects to serve his own Belly Up Brown Ale.

He will be making and selling much more of his own beer once his three-barrel brewing system, which can make 100 gallons per batch, is up and running by fall.

Villacrez also has a three-acre vineyard and last year sold all of its grape juice to the St. Mary’s Distillery near Cashton.

“I always wanted to start a winery, and I thought this (building) would be a good place for it,” he said. “It just didn’t happen that way. My wife said ‘You make good beer, why don’t you open a brewery?’ So I went with that.” Villacrez has been home brewing beer for more than 20 years.

Bog’s Edge also sells canned soda pop and bottled water, along with popcorn and pretzels. Customers are welcome to bring food with them.

For more information, call 608-343-6708 or visit http://bogsedgebrewing.com or Facebook.