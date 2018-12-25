I’d guess it was Christmas 1959 or ’60. Born in ’50, I’d received a “big” gift from Santa each Christmas, plus socks and underwear, like my younger siblings. I liked sports gear, but this Christmas was a bit different, in a sneaky good way.
Mom had always taken the photos in our family and didn’t let me take one for her until I was 28. But in 1959 or ’60, I believe before I wore eyeglasses, she and Dad made sure I received a microscope. Because I was myopic (near-sighted), I could see the specimens clearly; they were close-up.
I could also read books without glasses. They too were close-up, sparking interest in faraway places and peoples via readings, illustrations and imagination. And viewing life through my microscope nurtured a good sense of nature’s architecture, via mobile compositions.
I’ve lived in many places, including London and Seoul as a journalist, and I take many photos when I travel, too. They’re often well-composed, even when subjects speed past.
Soon I got my first eyeglasses, which opened up even newer vistas for me. But it was that sneaky sly microscope that suggested how to see the world better.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for your vision. That gift probably wasn’t really costly, but it’s the thoughtfulness and imagination involved that matter. My gifts to my son have opened doors for him too, and he’s a top electrical engineer now.
— David Joseph Marcou of La Crosse
