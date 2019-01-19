Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski likes where his team is heading into the final full week of January.
There’s still a ceiling that Aquinas hasn’t reached yet. After all, it does have six regular-season games remaining.
It’s hard not to like how the top-ranked Blugolds – now on a 44-game winning streak -- performed on Saturday in a 74-24 win over Hayward at the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Junior Lexi Donarski scored a game-high 23 points while classmate Courtney Becker had 18. Donarski (Iowa State) and Becker (Drake) were two of a handful of Division I prospects at the all-day tournament.
The Blugolds (16-0) jumped out to a 19-2 lead and didn’t really let up after that. They held Hayward (8-6) to 11 first-half points.
The game started at 9:15 a.m., so Donarski wanted to wake his players up by emphasizing a full-court man-to-man press that led to 28 steals. The Blugolds had four steals that translated directly into fast-break points in the first half.
It’s not uncommon for Aquinas to get into its full-court press early. It just helped wake the Blugolds up for a morning start.
“Regardless of the time of the day, we were ready to go and ready to play,” Dave Donarski said. “They were ready from the tip, and I thought that was so fun to watch.”
It was also exam week at Aquinas, so throughout the week, players were understandably worn out by the time practice had started.
Neither the stressful week nor the early start time worried any of the Blugolds.
“A bunch of people earlier in the week were like, ‘Oh, 9:15? That’s so early,’ but it doesn’t matter what time we play,” Lexi Donarski said. “I got up a half-hour later than normal.
“I think we still have places to improve,” she added. “We want to reach our peak right until the end of March, so we’ll keep working until then.”
Donarski wouldn’t say if Saturday’s defensive performance is the best of the season, but admitted it was a nominee. He also alluded to the Blugolds’ defensive output in their 61-47 win over Onalaska on Dec. 13. The Blugolds and Hilltoppers will see each other for a second time at the Reinhart Athletic Complex at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Dave Donarski says there’s still some “refining” to do defensively. If the Blugolds can apply good pressure -- as they did Saturday on the Hurricanes -- the defensive rotations can get tighter and quicker.
Hayward’s leading scorer was Holly Miller with seven points. The Hurricanes had nine field goals in the game.
Aquinas junior Taylor Theusch likes how the team is playing on the defensive end. She hit three 3-pointers en route to a 16-point game.
“It’s one of our main focuses, because we lost a lot of seniors last year, and we knew we had to make up for that,” Theusch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.