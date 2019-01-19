It’s been a season of sticking together, and Saturday’s 72-61 win over De La Salle of Minneapolis was just another chapter of the Sun Prairie High School boys basketball team story at the Midwest Players Classic.
The Cardinals lost two players -- Jalen Johnson and Kobe Johnson -- when they transferred to Nicolet after last season ended. Jalen Johnson, a junior, has basketball scholarship offers from just about every big school in the country.
So, instead of asking themselves what went wrong, the Cardinals proved they could play just as well without them.
“I just say that we use that as motivation,” Sun Prairie 6-foot-6 junior Delaware Hale said. “We love to play together, we love each other as a family.”
Hale scored a team-high 22 points for the Cardinals.
Stanford recruit Tyrell Terry scored 25 points for the Islanders.
