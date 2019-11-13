For the past year, Mile Bluff’s clinics have taken part in a Health Resources and Service Administration grant opportunity with the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative. The focus of the project was to improve treatment for hypertension. The goal was to increase the percentage of patients ages 18 to 85 who have their blood pressure below 140/90.
As a part of the initiative, staff members at the Mauston-based medical group learned new ways to ensure getting accurate BP readings, including rechecking blood pressure throughout an appointment if initial results are high.
Mile Bluff also purchased electronic blood pressure machines to ensure consistent and accurate reading.
In addition to following new guidelines and investing in equipment, a workflow was created for patients 18 and older. This is a tool that helps guide staff as to when patients need to follow up to get their blood pressure rechecked.
Mile Bluff personnel have been encouraged by the results. Prior to the project, staff members were retaking blood pressure measurement 14 percent of the time. About a year later, that has increased to 63 percent.
