Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is sponsoring Bras For a Cause, a bra decorating contest and fundraiser to support the purchase of a 3D mammography unit at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
To enter, select a bra, decorate it and submit the entry, along with a $10 entry fee, to the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center by Thursday, Aug. 29.
All entries will be on display in the lobby of Mile Bluff Medical Center during September. People can cast an unlimited number of votes for their favorite entry at $1 per vote.
The top six vote-getters will move on to Women’s Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 3. The final round of voting will take place at the event, and a grand prize will be awarded to the winner.
Contact foundation executive director Martha Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495 for more information.
