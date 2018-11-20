BLACK RIVER FALLS — A 31-mile police pursuit ended in the arrest Monday of a Black River Falls woman who faces several charges, according to authorities.
Kaylee J. Berg, 27, was booked into the Jackson County jail and faces charges ranging from operating a vehicle without the owner's consent to resisting arrest and fleeing an officer. She was also wanted on several outstanding warrants, according to Black River Falls Police Chief Kelly Bakken.
Officers saw a stolen Pontiac G6 at 7 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on Highway A, and the driver fled when police attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled through Black River Falls and east on Highway 54 into the town of Brockway. The vehicle took several town roads before Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of Kirch Road and Staffon Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.