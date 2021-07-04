Milwaukee Brewers: Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers' 11-game run

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Willy Adames led off the ninth with a double against Rodriguez but was stranded at second base. The Brewers were blanked for the sixth time overall but first since May 18.

Newman opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run down the left-field line with one out. It was his third of the season.

“He got us on the board, and we haven’t had a lead in a while,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “It gives you a little bit of a sigh of relief.”

Freddy Peralta (7-3) had control issues with five walks in six innings. However, he allowed just two runs and three hits while striking out seven.

“They weren’t swinging at my slider a lot today,” Peralta said. “That’s why I had to make more pitches than normal. But I was trying to do my best attacking and competing.”

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Peralta bunted into an inning-ending 1-2-4 double play.