MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain’s three-run double with two outs in the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Nationals star Anthony Rendon had a rough and frustrating return to the lineup after missing 14 games because of a bruised left elbow caused when he was hit by a pitch. His first time up, he was plunked in the upper ribcage by a pitch from Adrian Houser, with the pitch barely missing Rendon’s left elbow.
With two on and two outs in the seventh, Rendon was called out on strikes and immediately turned to argue with plate umpire CB Bucknor. Rendon pointed with his bat to a spot in the dirt off the plate before being ejected.
Houser, making his second spot start of the season, pitched two innings before giving way to Freddy Peralta (2-1), who didn’t allow a run over five innings. Burch Smith finished it off by shutting out the Nationals for the final two innings.
Stephen Strasburg (3-2) struck out 11 before the Brewers struck for six runs in the seventh. Cain’s drive down the first base line finished Strasburg and reliever Dan Jennings gave up an RBI single to Mike Moustakas. Milwaukee added two more runs in the inning on Ben Gamel’s bases-loaded walk and Jesus Aguilar’s RBI single off Justin Miller.
TRAINER’S ROOM: Cain returned to the lineup after missing a game with a bruised left hand. He was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Mets. .RHP Aaron Wilkerson (left foot injury) pitched five scoreless innings in a rehab assignment for Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday night. He gave up three hits and one walk, while striking out three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.