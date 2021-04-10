Milwaukee Brewers: García leads way in win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5 on Saturday, ending the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

His five RBIs marked his most since he drove in six on May 20, 2017 as a member of the White Sox.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth. Houser was aided by double plays in the second and third innings and he struck out Paul DeJong to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Martínez (0-2) gave up three runs in five innings. The right-hander has allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings this season.

Austin Dean hit a three-run homer in the Cardinals eighth. It was his first home run since Sept. 26, 2019 when we played for Miami.

Molina had three hits.