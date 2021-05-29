Milwaukee Brewers: Peralta tosses complete game in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Freddy Peralta pitched his first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings Saturday and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues.

Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs.

Garcia hit his team-leading ninth homer, a two-run drive off Patrick Corbin (3-4) in the first inning.

Christian Yelich hit an RBI triple in the third and scored on Garcia’s grounder for a 4-0 lead.

That was plenty for Peralta, who has allowed more than three runs in a start just once this season. He threw 100 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.38.

“I had in my mind I’m going to throw the seven innings in the first game to save the bullpen,” Peralta said.

Peralta’s only trouble came in the third when Juan Soto came up with two runners on and one out. Soto grounded into a double play, prompting him to slam his helmet into the dirt after crossing first base.