Milwaukee Brewers: Peterson's 3 RBI, Vogelbach homer helps Brewers top Reds

Vogelbach homered in the seventh. It was his sixth this season and second in as many days.

“I was able to get some pitches today that I was able to to put a good swing on, get some extra-base hits,” said Vogelbach, who also walked and scored in the sixth inning and doubled in the ninth.

Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5⅔ innings and struck out seven. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames' run-scoring double and Peterson's single.

“I really had a good outing," said Castillo, who has struggled mightily this season. "I was battling all day. Even with the break in the game, I was able to focus.”

Votto tied the score 1-1 with a 400-foot homer leading off the second, his first long ball since he was activated Tuesday after missing a month because of a broken thumb.

Jesse Winker had an RBI single in the fifth. Nick Castellanos had two hits, raising his major league-leading batting average to .357.