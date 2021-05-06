Milwaukee Brewers: Phillies complete sweep of Milwaukee

Wheeler got some defensive help in the fifth when catcher Andrew Knapp made a sliding catch near the visiting dugout to retire Travis Shaw on a foul out. Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor came right back in the bottom of the inning and chased down Herrera’s tailing flyball.

Neither performance on another windy day in Philly was a total surprise: Woodruff had only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies and Wheeler had 2.90 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

Woodruff was economical in his excellence and threw only 74 pitches over the first six innings. He threw 73 strikes out of 103 pitches total and walked two before he was pulled for Angel Perdomo.

Both pitchers were absolutely dealing against lineups without the other’s top slugger: Bryce Harper didn’t start for Philadelphia for the fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich went on the injured list this week with a back injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM: Phillies: RHP Archie Bradley expects to return in about two weeks from an oblique injury that’s sidelined him since April 11. Bradley signed a $6 million, one-year contract and was expected to add depth in the bullpen. He had a career-best 18 saves in 2019. Bradley said he came down with a cold about a week ago (“I was coughing and sneezing a lot”) that set his recovery week back a week. “I’ve been sitting inside watching a lot of games go by where I would have been a huge part in those games,” Bradley said. “I think I make a difference.” ... Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL with a left elbow sprain. LHP Ranger Suarez has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

