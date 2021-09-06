Milwaukee Brewers: Phillies rock Woodruff in victory

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in the last 10 games to stay in the playoff chase. The Phillies have beaten the NL Central-leading Brewers five straight times this year.

Wheeler (12-9) threw six crisp innings, outpitching Brandon Woodruff (9-8) in a rematch of All-Star righties. On May 6 in Philadelphia, Wheeler tossed a three-hitter for a 2-0 win over Woodruff, who struck out 11 in that loss.

Harper gave the Phillies a quick lead with his 28th homer, a two-run drive in the first. Galvis connected in the second and Miller homered to lead off the fourth.

Philadelphia broke it open with a seven-run eighth. McCutchen led off with his 24th homer and Ronald Torreyes had an RBI single that chased reliever Brad Boxberger.

Daniel Norris took over and made a throwing error that scored a run, and Segura cleared the bases with his slam.