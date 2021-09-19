Milwaukee Brewers: Wisdom sets Cubs rookie record with 27th HR, beat Brewers

The Cubs delivered their big rally after getting just two hits in the first seven innings.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer struck out six and allowed one run, one hit and three walks in 5⅓ innings. He owns a 1.83 ERA over his last 13 appearances.

Lauer held the Cubs without a hit until Trayce Thompson sent an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall with one out in the fifth to break a scoreless tie.

The homer was Thompson’s first hit of any kind in the major leagues since June 14, 2018, when he was playing for the Chicago White Sox. He returned to the majors for the first time in over three years on Tuesday when the Cubs called him up from Triple-A Iowa.

Adam Morgan (1-0) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief.

CUBS DESIGNATE MAPLES: The Cubs have designated RHP Dillon Maples for assignment. Maples, 29, went 1-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season but walked 25 batters in 31⅓ innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM: Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (shoulder inflammation) and IF Nico Hoerner (right oblique strain) started Sunday’s game after getting activated from the injured list. Hoerner batted fifth and started at shortstop. … OF Nick Martini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the lineup with what Counsell described as “general body soreness” after diving against the wall to rob Contreras of an extra-base hit Saturday. … SS Willy Adames, who went on the injured list Sept. 5 with a left quadriceps strain, is likely to return Monday. … Counsell said LHP Brett Anderson is healthy again. Anderson has been on the injured list since Sept. 2 with a shoulder bruise.

