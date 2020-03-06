Milwaukee Brewers: Yelich stakes future to Brewers with $215M, 9-year deal

“Christian is everything you could want as the face of a franchise — from his incredible performance on the field, to his leadership as a teammate, to his dedication to the community,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement.

The 28-year-old outfielder had been guaranteed $12.5 million this year, $14 million in 2021 and a $1.25 million buyout of a $16 million team option for 2022.

His new agreement includes the same amounts for 2020 and 2021, then adds $26 million annually from 2022-28, of which $4 million a year is deferred. The deal contains a $20 million team option for 2029 with a $6.5 million buyout, which if exercised would make the contract worth $228.5 million over 10 years.

Attanasio said contract talks with Yelich began over lunch last Halloween. Yelich was not thinking about the potential of free agency,

“I don’t have any regrets about it. It’s just one of those things in the path my career took,” he said.

Yelich acknowledged teammate Ryan Braun, who stood nearby, for talking with him through the process of committing to the Brewers. His eyes welled up with tears when he spoke about the people who helped him.