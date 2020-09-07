Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks wait to see if Antetokounmpo joins them for Game 5

“Our veteran players are experienced enough to know how difficult it is to win in the playoffs and how challenging it is just to win one game,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Each game has been like that. There have been these moments of truth and for three straight games we were able to win those moments of truth.”

In Game 4, it was Milwaukee’s turn. And with or without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks still believe they can extend the series.

“Did we put ourselves in a hole? Absolutely,” Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews said. “Are we going to be punks about it? Absolutely not.”

The Lakers knotted up their series with a 117-109 win in Game 2 on Sunday night, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 62 points and 21 rebounds on 25-for-41 shooting. Rajon Rondo giving the Lakers 10 points and nine assists in 29 minutes off the bench was another big factor.

The key, James said, was the Lakers being able to have a better feel for how fast Houston plays.