Milwaukee Bucks: Game 3 a chance to increase control over Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks enter Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat in quite a high after winning Game 2 by a 132-98 margin, but the series shifts to Miami for Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. game.

The Bucks could certainly use another big game from a player like Bryn Forbes, who torched the Heat for 22 points on Monday, to go with the consistent performances they’ve been getting from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who hit the winning shot in the final second of Game 1.

The Heat, who eliminated the bucks form the playoffs a year ago, will ask for even more from leader Jimmy Butler to shift the direction of the series.

The Bucks are trying to win a first-round playoff series for the third season in a row, and that hasn’t happened since they knocked off Philadelphia 3-2 in the 1986-87 season to end a four-year streak with a first-round series win.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 227.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-0