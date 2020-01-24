Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis gets double-double in Paris win over Hornets

Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.

“Our guys competed hard, put us in a position to win the game against the best team in the NBA,” Borrego said. “The start of the fourth starts with a turnover and that set the tone for the rest of the quarter. It spiraled from there.”

Budenholzer, meanwhile, improved to 100-28 in regular-season games with the Bucks.

There was a reason why this win was such a grind for long periods.

“I thought Charlotte was great tonight,” Budenholzer said. “Their defense was great.”

TIP-INS: Bucks: This was Milwaukee’s second time playing a regular-season game outside of North America. The Bucks beat New York in London on Jan. 15, 2015. ... Antetokounmpo, who will captain one of the teams at the Feb. 16 All-Star Game in Chicago because he was the leading Eastern Conference vote-getter, is set to become the first player in Bucks history to start four consecutive All-Star Games.

Hornets: When the NBA picked the Hornets to play in the game back on March 28, Charlotte had longtime French star Tony Parker and All-Star guard Kemba Walker on the roster. That was before Parker retired and Walker signed with Boston in free agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.