Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis' triple-double leads Milwaukee to sixth straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their sixth straight victory on Saturday.

The Bucks will try to build on a more modest streak Monday when they host the Detroit Pistons at the Fiserv Forum, where they’ve won two game sin a row.

Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season as the Bucks beat New Orleans 136-113 on Saturday night. The 27-year-old now has 27 career triple-doubles.

“I’m just trying to stay aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said. “I feel I’m at my best when I’m aggressive, not just for me but the team because I can create open shots.”

In four games since his return to the court on Christmas, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Antetokounmpo had missed five games due to league protocols.

Jordan Nwora added 23 points and a team-high five 3-pointers, while Jrue Holiday added 21 points and six assists against New Orleans. Grayson Allen hit four 3s on his way to 16 points, and Bobby Portis scored 14 to go with six rebounds.

Nwora has averaged 17.2 points over his past seven games, topping the 20-point barrier twice. He also scored 28 against Cleveland on Dec. 18 and has made 18 of his last 37 attempts from the 3-point line.

“I know I can play, but, again, I’m on a championship team, and I’m the youngest person who would be playing if I was playing (more),” said Nwora, a reserve who has played in 29 games and averages 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. “I get it. We’re going to keep winning games, and I’ll be ready when somebody’s down or I’m in the rotation.

“I’ll be ready. (Coach Mike Budenholzer) knows what he’s doing.”

The Bucks (25-13) led by as many as 25 points to take care of the Pelicans (13-23), who were led by Jaxson Hayes and his 23-point performance. Milwaukee now turns its attention to the Pistons (5-25), who ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-116 overtime victory over San Antonio on Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucks are 17-9 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA averaging 111.6 points and is shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Pistons are 1-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit allows 110.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Bucks defeated the Pistons 114-93 in their last meeting on Nov. 25. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, and Trey Lyles led the Pistons with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 10 straight games. Holiday is shooting 57.5% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Khris Middleton: out (personal), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Saben Lee: out (health protocols), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Killian Hayes: out (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Chris Smith: out (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

