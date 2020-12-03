Milwaukee Bucks: Investment in Holiday trade makes him feel wanted

The Bucks still have a quality trio to lead their roster in Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton.

“I want a chance to put a ring on my finger,” Holiday said. “I feel like you can see it in their eyes, that they want that too.”

The 30-year-old Holiday averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds with New Orleans over the last seven seasons. He was an All-Star in 2013 and made the all-defensive team in 2018 and 2019. Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals last season.

“Jrue has established himself as one of the best, if not the best, defensive guards in our league,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He takes the toughest matchups every night. He can guard guys with more size. His range of ability to guard different types of players is about as unique as I’ve seen.”

Holiday is looking forward to playing for a legitimate contender after never making it beyond the second round of the playoffs in any of his previous 11 pro seasons.

“It’s really going to be hard for people to score on us, I believe,” Holiday said during his Zoom session Thursday, adding: “I think I fit in perfectly, somebody who can space the floor for Giannis and Khris, somebody that can also attack the basket and get other people open.”