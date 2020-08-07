Milwaukee Bucks: Mavericks up next after comeback win over Miami

The Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday to clinch the top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points apiece for the Bucks, who held former Whitnall High School standout Tyler Herro to four second-half points after he scored 16 in the first half.
Here is a look at Milwaukee’s next matchup — against the Dallas Mavericks — in the NBA bubble:
WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (55-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Lake Buena Vista, Florida
BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas squares off against Milwaukee. Doncic is sixth in the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.
The Mavericks are 15-12 in non-conference games. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Seth Curry shooting 45% from 3-point range.
The Bucks are 19-8 in non-conference games. Milwaukee is second in the league scoring 18.4 fast break points per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 6.1.
The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two squads 120-116 on Dec. 16. Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.5 rebounds and averages 20 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Antetokounmpo has shot 55.5% and is averaging 29.7 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 117.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.0% shooting.
Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 50.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 42.7% shooting.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Seth Curry: out (leg), Courtney Lee: out (calf). Bucks: None listed.
