Milwaukee Bucks: Mavericks up next after comeback win over Miami

The Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday to clinch the top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points apiece for the Bucks, who held former Whitnall High School standout Tyler Herro to four second-half points after he scored 16 in the first half.

Here is a look at Milwaukee’s next matchup — against the Dallas Mavericks — in the NBA bubble:

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (55-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Lake Buena Vista, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas squares off against Milwaukee. Doncic is sixth in the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 15-12 in non-conference games. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Seth Curry shooting 45% from 3-point range.