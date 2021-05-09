Milwaukee Bucks: Spurs next hurdle in final regular-season stretch

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of one of their more impressive stretches of the season with five straight victories — two of them against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks (43-24) have five games left in the regular season and sit in the No. 3 position in the Eastern Conference for the upcoming NBA playoffs. They have clinched the Central Division championship and are just a half-game behind the second-seeded Nets in the race for playoff seeding, so a jump can still be made.

Here is a look at what’s up next for Milwaukee:

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (43-24, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

WHERE: San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 13-20 in home games. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 7.1.

The Bucks are 19-14 in road games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.8.